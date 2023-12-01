BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.