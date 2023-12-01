BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 15,803 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $177,625.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,984,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030,129.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,907 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $98,155.14.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $21,860.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,888 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $72,737.28.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,821 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $124,829.76.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,563 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $306,272.68.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,008 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $145,543.12.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $395,460.80.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $170,982.60.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 87.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the period.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.