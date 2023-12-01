BlackRock Inc. Acquires 500,057 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500,057 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $1,888,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $196.11 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.75 and its 200 day moving average is $265.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

