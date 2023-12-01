BlackRock Inc. Acquires 87,374 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.74% of Hologic worth $1,931,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Hologic Trading Up 1.0 %

HOLX stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

