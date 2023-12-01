BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,810,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average is $140.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

