BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,124,642 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.50% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $2,278,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 642.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 198,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 172,152 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 170,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 198,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 951,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

