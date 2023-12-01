BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183,946 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.48% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,867,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,841,000 after acquiring an additional 98,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.