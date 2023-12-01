BlackRock Inc. Has $2.09 Billion Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.90% of Ingersoll Rand worth $2,089,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.