BlackRock Inc. Has $2.32 Billion Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 850,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.42% of Seagen worth $2,317,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,258 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $213.21 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $217.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.04 and its 200-day moving average is $203.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.