BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.87% of Aptiv worth $2,272,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $312,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

