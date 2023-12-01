BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of eBay worth $2,220,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 33.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,522,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.