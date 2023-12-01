BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,576,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,863 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $2,020,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $130.17 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

