BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,216,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.87% of Diamondback Energy worth $1,847,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $154.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

