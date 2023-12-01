BlackRock Inc. Purchases 222,749 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $1,977,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $213.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.68 and a 200-day moving average of $302.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

