BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.72% of Vulcan Materials worth $2,312,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,627 shares of company stock worth $1,385,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $213.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

