BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,044,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 502.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.