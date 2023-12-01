BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749,118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $1,783,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

