BlackRock Inc. Sells 155,479 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,238,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.89% of Gartner worth $2,185,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 104,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,669,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $434.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.64 and a 200-day moving average of $355.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $435.38.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock worth $35,684,617 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

