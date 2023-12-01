BlackRock Inc. Sells 542,503 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 542,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of CDW worth $1,826,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $210.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $196.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

