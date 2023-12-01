BlackRock Inc. Sells 70,607 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.04% of Hubbell worth $1,786,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hubbell by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after acquiring an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,375,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $300.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

