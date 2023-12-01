BlackRock Inc. Sells 915,556 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,043,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $2,108,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

