BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,049,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,509,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of CBRE Group worth $2,263,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $126,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after buying an additional 1,087,893 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,416,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

