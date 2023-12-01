BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 310,487 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 310,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $2,238,611.27. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,229,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,631,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 596,593 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,319,333.32.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.40.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,036 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,359.92.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,854,635.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,174.32.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,982,878.28.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,753,328.34.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $2,061,779.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $2,489,216.80.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth $413,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,473,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 775,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

