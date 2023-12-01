Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT opened at $20.73 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

