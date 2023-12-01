Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTT opened at $20.73 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.