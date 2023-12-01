BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.41

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 724690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1979 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
