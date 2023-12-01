BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.41

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 724690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1979 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after acquiring an additional 167,475 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,080.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,214.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 24,923.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4,732,100.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

