BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 11.27% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $62,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 150.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $42.11 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

