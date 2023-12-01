Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 2,279 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,649,000 after buying an additional 103,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

