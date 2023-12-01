Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:BE opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bloom Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bloom Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

