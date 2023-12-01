BNP Paribas Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,027.50.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. Pearson has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Pearson by 208.4% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 969,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 655,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 379.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 559,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pearson by 5,388.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 472,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Pearson by 380.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 404,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

