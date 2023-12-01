BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

