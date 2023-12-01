Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush lowered their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $7.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,133.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,003.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,921.73. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.