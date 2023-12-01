Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

BKNG stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,131.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,003.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,921.73. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.