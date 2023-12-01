Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,659 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 84.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.