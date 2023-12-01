Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Trimmed by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,669 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 4.0% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

BSX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.85. 1,117,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,069. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

