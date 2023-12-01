Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,700 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Unisys stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 53,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $325.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.31. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a positive return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UIS

Unisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.