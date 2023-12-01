BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 625

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.95) to GBX 625 ($7.89) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 530 ($6.69) to GBX 600 ($7.58) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 515 ($6.50) to GBX 555 ($7.01) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 490 ($6.19) to GBX 525 ($6.63) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BP from GBX 650 ($8.21) to GBX 660 ($8.34) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 623.10 ($7.87).

LON:BP opened at GBX 479.10 ($6.05) on Monday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 447.20 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.21). The company has a market cap of £81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 488.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,072.07%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £377.41 ($476.71). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £377.41 ($476.71). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,365.92). Insiders have bought a total of 13,837 shares of company stock worth $5,712,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

