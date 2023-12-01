Brian C. Faith Sells 16,046 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $186,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QUIK shares. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 17.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.