Bridgewater Associates LP Has $888,000 Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 17.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Carter’s by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,111,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Carter’s stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $1,479,954. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

