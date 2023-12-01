Brigade Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,798,104 WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,798,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. WeWork accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 0.79% of WeWork as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,116,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in WeWork by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 18,101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 10,829,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in WeWork by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,452,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 10,321,492 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE WE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 109,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.08. WeWork Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $130.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

