BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 457 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.09. 440,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

