BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of MasTec worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 47,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,205. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

