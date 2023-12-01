BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,533 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 348,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,219. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

