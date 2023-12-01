BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 175 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $252.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

