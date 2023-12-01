BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $26.46 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,333. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

