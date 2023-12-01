BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

TXN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $152.92. The company had a trading volume of 266,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

