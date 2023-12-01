BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,501 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $359,140,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

COP stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. 422,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.