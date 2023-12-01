BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Stantec worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.