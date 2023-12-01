Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 273,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadwind

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $3,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 430.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 501,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

