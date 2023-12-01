Brokers Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STN. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$107.50.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$101.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$63.38 and a 52 week high of C$101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

