Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

